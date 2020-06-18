Travis Scott shared an adorable photo with her daughter Stormi – Actu Travis Scott

By
Kim Lee
-
0
12


Travis Scott is a true pope of chicken! When it comes to her daughter Stormi, the american artist is gaga. Regularly in their social networks, the interpreter of “TIKN” share life’s moments in the company of your little one. Mini basketball training, pictures with your new clothes, and many more.

This time, Travis Scott takes the pose with her in his arms. Stormi is back. And the spectators could see that the father and the daughter have exactly the same haircut. In the comments, the fans love it! Some find this pattern: “very cute” or “really adorable”.

