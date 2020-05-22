Travis Scott sharing new pictures of his upcoming collab with Nike

Posted on 08 January 2020 at 14: 25 by Sarah

Is there better visuals than those shared by the main concerned ?

A reliable source

After many pictures, many mock-up and numerous assumptions, the Nike SB Dunk Low imagined in collaboration with Travis Scott unveils itself a bit more to the general public. This is the rapper who has taken advantage of its visibility on social networks to share to the greatest number of what look like really this new collaboration. Exit to the theory that this pair would be decked out with a pattern paisley – found also at the level of the inner sole of the shoe – this is a pattern tartan beige, white, and blue who comes to fill the quarter panel. Lace-up thick, wide swoosh, the effect of wear and two buttons complement this original design, which could, according to rumors, come out in the month of February next. We invite you to stay connected and to wait in front of these new images.

A new iteration for the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6

On all fronts, Travis Scott associates a little more with Nike and would be ready to drop a new iteration of its Air Jordan 6 output a few months ago only in colour olive. In the same way as its big sister, this new model will be composed of a sole translucent, embroidery, reflective detailing, branding embroidered at the level of the heels and, of course, is a secret pocket stitched on the side wall of the shoe decorated with logo Cactus Jack. A nice cocktail which, according to the insiders, is expected to be available in march in limited quantity, at the height of 50 000 pairs only !