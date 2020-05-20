Travis Scott sharing the clip of the “GATTI” which he co-directed

(Relaxnews) – “GATTI” on the new compilation of Travis Scott, “JackBoys”, output during December.

In the wake of his EP, the rapper from Houston has unveiled the video for his latest collaboration with Pop Smoke. This video among friends was performed by White Trash Tyler and Travis Scott, under the alias of Cactus Jack.

The duo had previously directed the clips for “Gang Gang” and the short film “JackBoys”, on which there was a Gift Toliver, Sheck Wes, Quavo, Offset, and Young Thug.

In the clip of “GATTI”, the camera follows Travis Scott and Pop Smoke wandering the streets of New York city at the wheel of a Bugatti Chiron, on a beat produced by-AXL Beats and 808Melo.

“GATTI” is one of the seven titles, the latest compilation from the rapper released on his own label, Cactus Jack Records. He appealed to other talents of his production house on some titles, as a Gift Toliver, Sheck Wes, Luxury Tax 50, and Chase B.

Travis Scott has released his third studio album, “Astroworld” in August 2018. Since then, he has worked with Post Malone and Ozzy Osbourne on “Take What You Want”, which appeared on the album “Hollywood”s Bleeding” of Malone.

Check out the clip bling bling “GATTI” Travis Scott : Youtu.be/kx7P_ENnDPE