Travis Scott sued by three unknown

A month after the release of the documentary Look Mom I Can Fly in your life, Travis Scott delivered his title More high in the roomthat has become an international success. At only 28 years, all eyes are riveted on the one who knows how to boost the crowd as a person. To such a degree that in just three years, the rapper from texas, the most popular of the moment is already at the heart of two court cases particularly onerous. In 2018, he is sentenced to pay a heavy fine for having cancelled his performance at the Super Bowl, a couple of hours before the event, and a year ago, was sued by a fan fell from the balcony during a concert at Terminal 5 in New York city. But today, if the name of the musician is again involved to justice, this is not for a performance, delayed, or too violent, but for a (simple) case of plagiarism.

While the sample is a common practice in the middle of rap and music in generaldifficult to determine where the line is between inspiration and theft. More that the song was inspired by Travis Scott it was never published. In fact, the three producers are accusing the rapper and his team have taken over a guitar riff that would be sent in a public conversation between the producers (including Jamie Lepr, a close collaborator of the musician) in the promise of a future collaboration. Their names ? Olivier Bassil, Benjamin Lasnier and Lukas Benjamin Leth. Three names that don’t evoke much of anything, but that may well come to challenge the runaway success of a rapper, however, recognized for their professionalism.

If the artists are far from being as famous as DJ Khaled or Kanye West, their joint complaint have had the effect of placing their names on the front of the stage. All the producers, who have created pieces for Non-Toliver, Dababy or Trippie Red, but still have not managed to impose their leg in the middle of the rap. So simple fad for artists in need of recognition, or real plagiarism ? For the moment, the team of Scott Travis has not yet ruled on the prosecution. If history casts a shadow over the success of this last one, you do not add less of spiciness to the that in just 10 years, has already become a legend. Because that would be an artist without some scandal well placed ?

More high in the Room – Travis Scott (2019).