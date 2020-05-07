Travis Scott, the creative genius with huge ambitions

Through his music and his talent, Travis Scott has created a world of hypnotic and futuristic. Strong huge ambitions, he has found the formula for success that is unmatched.

Travis Scott is a artist out-pair. Elusive, hyper-creative, and sometimes misunderstood. Jacques Webster his real name was never willing to comply with the rules and standards. In fact, a teenager he is rebellious and aspire to a musical career instead of focusing on studies. In fact, the strength of this artist is his perseverance. Gifted in music since very young, he composed his own beats and builds a studio in his teenager room.

In the beginning, he is struggling to make a place in the middle of the rap in spite of his talent evident in this area. His style, a bit off the standards and its financial difficulties will not manage not really things, but the destiny is going to play into his favor.

A hybrid style almost come also

The decisive encounter of his life, it is Kanye West. In reality, it is almost a miracle for the rapper from Houston. Very quickly, the two artists are working together on musical projects that will launch the career of Travis Scott. His first mixtape, Owl Pharaoh and then the second Days Before Rodeo , reveal to the world the potential of” The Flame“signature and nickname of the rapper. Finally, his first album, Rodeo the powered top of the charts.

For some, the artist remains a mystery, its originality and the power of his character have made him a leading figure of urban music. In fact, the footprint musical Travis Scott seems to come from “another world”. It must be said that the many influences of the rapper are sure to be in the middle of the rap : Kid Cudi, Kanye West, M. I. Athat to other genres, totally different. Among them, Björk, Sex Pistols, Bon Iver and his family’s heritage in jazz and soul, transmitted by his father and grand-father.

A rapper perfectionist

Scott is first and foremost a creator of melodies. The importance of the instrumental is paramount in his tracks. He shared his various inspirations and mixing of the phases musical genres of his choice. Synth, electric guitar, auto-tune, piano, vocoder, the rapper jack-of-all. The moods of his titles are often poetic, dark and futuristic at the same time. All of this together in a unique harmony. In fact, he is interested in the first place to the aesthetics of his music. Some people regard it, rightly, as an “avant-garde artist”.

Travis Scott it is also a character. The rapper loves to take the stage. In her videos and it embodies generally a version of imaginary by itself. A little as though each of his titles reveals an aspect of his personality. Then, the backgrounds are rich and complex. They look like environments, futuristic and gave the impression that the artist evolves in a waking dream. He loves the universe of video games and the childhood. Moreover, we see it regularly appear in the form of an avatar or a Ken.

In concert, Travis is a real stage beast. Indefatigable, his energy almost superhuman électrise the public. It is said that he has the stage presence of a star to the golden age of rock’n’roll”. As for the lyrics, the rapper is open to interpretation. Its lyrics are somewhat mysterious and do not always allow us to properly understand the meaning of his lyrics in the first listen.

This is a poet who invents words and even verbs to convey his thoughts. He likes to focus on the retail and launches in accurate descriptions and down-to-earth of his universe, it is sometimes called the “misunderstood genius and visionary”.

An artist ahead of his time

Visionary, and yet the word is low. It has literally revolutionized hip-hop with his third album, ASTROWORLD. The spatial atmosphere and dreamlike of this “contemporary masterpiece” symbolizes the culmination of the work done by the rapper since his debut. The opus had a worldwide success and has allowed to express the madness of quantities of Travis Scott.

In effect, it has deployed means astronomical for the promotion of his disc, the “ASTROWORLD – Wish You Where Here Tour“took place between November 2018 and march 2019, and his concerts have taken on the allure of experiences in four dimensions. It has even resulted in a festival full, the Astroworld Fest, as well as a park of attraction to the dementia. All that comprises the unique world of a rapper in the insatiable appetite.

But then we thought that it could not go any further, it has once again broken barriers and boundaries with his recent series of concerts on Fornite. If it is certainly not the first to achieve such a feat, he can be proud to have exploded all the records of audience and enthusiasm.

Following his performance online, its numbers tuned, already gargantuan on the platforms of streaming, have reached new heights. And always with the desire to move faster than the music, Travis Scott promises to continue yet for a long time on this momentum, with many new projects.