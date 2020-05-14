Travis Scott thinks it is her next single which caused the earthquake in California

No need of scientists, experts... to find the true cause of the earthquake that struck California on Friday evening, Travis Scott found it, and it is even responsible.
During his last concert, The Flame has rappé what should be her next single Highest In The Room in front of an audience excited has pogoté as ever. Known for his boundless energy in concert, Travis was not given to this show and has posted an excerpt of the moment where the fans have jumped like crazy. And for him, it is clear, it is because of this that there has been the earthquake, he says ironically of course.
If you have never tried the adventure Travis Scott live, do so as soon as you can, our ears and our rear pulldowns is still fondly remembered.