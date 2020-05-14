Travis Scott thinks it is her next single which caused the earthquake in California

No need of scientists, experts . . . to find the true cause of the earthquake that struck California on Friday evening, Travis Scott found it, and it is even responsible .

During his last concert, The Flame has rappé what should be her next single Highest In The Room in front of an audience excited has pogoté as ever . Known for his boundless energy in concert, Travis was not given to this show and has posted an excerpt of the moment where the fans have jumped like crazy . And for him, it is clear, it is because of this that there has been the earthquake, he says ironically of course .

If you have never tried the adventure Travis Scott live, do so as soon as you can, our ears and our rear pulldowns is still fondly remembered.