Travis Scott this for Stormi during the crisis ?

Kylie Jenner finds himself confined with her daughter Stormi. Travis Scott appears to have been very present to his daughter these past few weeks.

Kylie Jenner finds himself confined in his new villa in Los Angeles. Travis Scott often goes to see his ex and his daughter, Stormi.

For the past two months, the coronavirus rages everywhere in the world. People should limit their movement so as not to spread the virus.

Kylie Jenner seems to respect the rules and the starlet has taken his distance with his family. Thus, it is found in his new villa to $ 36 million. Nevertheless, it can rely on the presence of his daughter.

The starlet and Stormi are very close and the mother and daughter are doing many activities. In fact, in recent weeks, the young mum has cooked with the little girl and they have even watched many movies.

Then, Kylie Jenner gave some tennis lessons to Stormi. In effect, they were able to take advantage of their beautiful tennis court to practice a little. Nevertheless, Travis Scott has not missed the call for containment.

Kylie Jenner : Travis Scott paid a visit to his daughter !

Does anyone know where really are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. In fact, everything suggests that the two stars are together again. Nevertheless, they want to take their time and they are living separately.

The rapper, however, has not fail to visit several times to visit his daughter. Indeed, on Instagram, fans were able to see him playing basketball with Stormi. Also, the little girl looked delighted to be able to spend time with his dad.

Thus, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott arrived to organize and to hear it during the confinement. It seems that all this has brought them closer. For its part, the starlet does not seem to suffer from the situation.

In fact, during the containment, Kylie watched movies and took a little time for it. She has been able to take care of her hair, take long showers and enjoy the swimming pool. Nevertheless, she is still engaged against the Covid-19 as it has made a gift of $ 1 million.

