Travis Scott to promote new PlayStation 5 console

The rapper announced that he will help promote Sony’s new console ahead of its launch.

Travis Scott is the new ‘Strategic Creative Partner’ for Sony PlayStation. The rapper announced that he will help promote the gaming giant’s new PlayStation 5 console ahead of its launch on November 12, while also working with company employees to develop a series of initiatives through its Cactus Jack brand.

Scott shared the news in a promotional video for PS5 on Instagram.

“I am very grateful and excited to be able to bring my strategic and creative vision to the launch of such an iconic product,” he said in a statement.

“I’ve always been a fan of PlayStation and the brand they built, and this is another example of finding a partner who believes and trusts Cactus Jack to work for their brand. This is just the beginning of an incredible partnership, ”he says.

Eric Lempel, Senior Vice President of Sony PlayStation, added: “Travis is an incredible creator and we strive to work with the best creative minds within and outside of our industry to continue to amaze the world in a way that only PlayStation can.”