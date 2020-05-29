Travis Scott : well, he had been in a relationship with Rihanna !

According to reports, Rihanna and Travis Scott would, between 2015 and 2016, been in a couple. A shameless flirt who has never been confirmed by the two. However, a former journalist, Lawrence Schlossman, for the media Complex has ensured that we have discussed with the rapper at this time and it would be he who would have released this information. US Weekly or E! News had, at the time, reported a possible romance, even if very quickly the subject was dropped.

“I announced the info from their couple about him and Rihanna, what they have told me not to do. Apparently, The Puma (llui also a former journalist for the Complex) told me, is that it has hurt the relationship of the Complex with Travis” assured Schlossman during his appearance on the podcast Throwing Fits. But why have you kept this relationship secret ? According to him, this is not the rapper who would have liked to choked the matter, but the Barbadian.

“This is not because he said : ‘Don’t tell anyone that I destroy Rihanna’. It is because Rihanna said to him : ‘Don’t tell anyone that I’m with Travis Scott, please. Obviously it is embarrassing” continues the former journalist for that Rihanna would not, therefore, assumed. On the contrary, Travis Scott it would have been totally crazy for it. At the time to describe Rihanna, it would have used three words that leave little room for doubt : creative, inspiring, whereas the word muse has also been used.