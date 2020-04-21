Travis Scott will unveil a new single via “Fortnite”

(Relaxnews) – The american rapper will occur during a concert, given on the popular video game “Fortnite”. The opportunity for the musician to unveil a new single.

A show that will answer to the title of”Astronomical”. It will begin on the 23rd of April at 19h (New York time) or 1am in the night from 23 to 24 April in France. It will also issue five other shows given for Europe, the Middle East, and to the american continent until the 25th of April.

A series of concerts that falls to the peak, while nearly half of the globe is confined. This year, Travis Scott has seen his shows at Coachella, and the Rolling Loud postponed because of the Covid-19. We were able to see in the clip of “OUT WEST”. He has also collaborated with NAV and Gunna song on the “Turks”, and with Migos and Young Thug on “Give No Fxcks”.

In 2018, Travis Scott had released his last album “ASTROWORLD”. Last year, he had also released the single “HIGHEST-IN-THE-ROOM”.

Launched in July 2017, “Fortnite” has quickly become one of the most popular games in the world. Last may, it brought together more than 150 million players in the world (all platforms combined). The game has surpassed the one billion dollars of sales in July 2018, thanks to sales of digital products (outfits of the avatars, dance moves, etc.).