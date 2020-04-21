Travis Scott will unveil its next title on… Fortnite

The american rapper is preparing to release a new sound preview of the video game, Fortnite.

Get out a piece on a video game : surprising ? Yes… and no ! Fortnite has the habit. After the concert virtual Marshmello conducted at the beginning of 2019, it is the turn of Travis Scott lend to the experience, as announced this April 20, on the account Instagram of the game. The rapper texan has been invited to present a new title in the first world, in the framework of a special experience of the game called Astronomical which will take place from 23 to 25 April 2020.

This new Travis Scott succeeds Jackboys published in December 2019, its single HIGHEST IN THE ROOM October 2019, and his / her album Astroworld released in 2018.

>> Also read : “Fortnite”, the game phenomenon that we love and hate at the same time

Five broadcasts the planetary

There will be several broadcasts of the song of Travis Scott so that you can reach all time zones of the planet. Five performances that you can consult the hours to the French time here. The couche-tard will thus be able to attend to each of them in the limit of available places in order not to saturate the servers, said the publisher Epic Games.

Concert virtual and goodies bearing the likeness of Travis Scott

It should be noted that the players connected to these moments will be able to unlock “required” and of the “émotes” in the likeness of Travis Scott. The great class. And you’re still wondering how the event can concretely look like ? Here is a track with the recording of the concert virtual Marshmello on Fortnite.

Get ready, it moves : watch out for mosh pits.