Travis Scott will unveil new songs during a concert on Fortnite

The rapper Travis Scott — Zuma / Starface



Travis Scott has found an original way of doing the promo of his new songs : the rapper will reveal them live at a show virtual Fortnite. Yes, the video game ! On the official website of his label, Cactus Jack, the artist has announced a series of concerts to adapt to the time zones of fans across the world – streamed virtually into the

game developed by Epic Games.

TOOK IT STRAIGHT FROM OUTSIDE STRAIGHT TO THE COUCH CACTUS JACK FOR FORTNITE https://t.co/igthHpDLM2 pic.twitter.com/237EIy6FwJ — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) April 20, 2020

“So everyone has the chance to attend Astronomicalwe are putting in place several concerts for players around the world. Come see us at a time that is convenient for you, or better, go back to listen to it with your friends who missed it the first time, ” one can read on the site of the Battle Royale the most popular one at the moment.

The show, dubbed Astonomicalwill be available between Thursday and Saturday. All the timetables are available on the

site of Epic Games.

Rain of gifts

And to ensure that the event is a must not only for fans but also for the players, the spectators will receive the digital objects in the likeness of Travis Scott.

Fortnite is one of the most popular games of the time, with, according to the developer, not less than 250 million accounts of players. And so much of potential audience members to discover new titles for Travis Scott. Not bad, while the whole world, or almost, is confined.