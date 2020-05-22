Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 270 : release date unveiled !

Teasé for months, the Travis Scott x Nike Air max 270 React now has an official release date.

End of the collection, “Cactus Trails” of Travis Scottthis Air Max 270 getting closer and closer to an exit. A pair that will accompany a range of clothing, military-style.

The Travis Scott x Nike Air max 270 React provides a color palette rich, there is ” Light Cream “, “Star Fish” and ” Dark Hazel “. A mixture of the original color with beige and brown with materials of qualities such as suede or nubuck.

The sole is yellowed voluntarily to give a vintage effect to the sneaker. The heel of the pair is the branding of “Cactus Jack” in the form of a cross. The branding of Nike will also be present with the mini swoosh oranges. Of course the pair takes the air bubble and the tongue specific Air Max 270.

As a reminder, Travis Scott has already collaborated with Nike to produce an Air Force, Dunk SB but also several Jordan. Sneakers all of which have known a great success. Although this new sneaker has a very different style, there is no doubt that it will touch a large portion of the public in the world of sneakers.

This new partnership should see the light of day on the 29th of may on the site of Nike as well as a selection of resellers. It will be available at a price of 170€.

