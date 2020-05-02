Travis Scott, Young Thug, 50 Cent and Booba to Metro Metro

The festival hip-hop Metro Metro unveiled Tuesday the programming of its second version. Travis Scott, 50 Cent, Booba, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Sheck Wes, Rae Sremmurd, Loud, Dababy… Metro Metro aligns this year several of the vastness of the hip-hop scene today.



Marissa Groguhé

The Press

After a first year featuring Cardi B, Future, Snoop Dog and many others, the bar was set high for the organizers of the city festival. The edition 2020 will take place from 15 to 17 may.

On Friday, the headliner Travis Scott will be preceded by the young sensation of the hour Roddy Ricch (which is presented in front of a Club Soda crowded at the beginning of the month), as well as Sheck Wes, Pardison Fontaine and Loud.

This last is far from being the sole representative of the hip-hop scene local to Metro Metro. Sarahmée, Naya Ali, the collective 5sang14, Clay & Friends, Charlie Shulz and Adamo are also contained in the poster.

All as Snoop Dog has made in the last year, 50 Cent will bring the “old school” touch, during the evening of Saturday. The rapper, 44-year-old is sharing the top billing with the French Booba, whose presence will delight more than one in Montreal. On this day, Rae Sremmurd, Fetty Wap and Bhad Bhabie will also be of the party.

Sunday, Dababy, Lil Pump, Young Ma, Vald, Lil Xan, and several others will participate in the third day. It is the American Young Thung, another luminary of the moment, and will close the edition.

Festival-goers will have to pay $ 299 for access to the three days of festivities.

The Festival Metro Metro will take place on 15, 16 and 17 may 2020. Tickets are on sale Thursday.