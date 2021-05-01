Travis Scott’s birthday and the Kardashian Jenner congratulate him

Today is Jacques Berman Webster II’s29th birthday, better known as Travis Scott, the famed American rapper, songwriter, and music producer, former sentimental partner of Kylie Jenner, and father of the adorable and entering Stormi Webster.

And for their position that all the members of the famous Kardashian Jenner family, have spent a few moments of their day to make their congratulations public from their respective social networks.

From the matriarch of the “Klan”, Kris Jenner who dedicated two publications from his personal profile, full of charming images where they appear together and of course, could not miss his postcards with the adorable Stormi, the best “mom manager” dedicated fabulous messages that ended up enchanting the audience on social networks.

“Happy birthday @travisscott!!! I hope you have a magical day full of love. You’re the most amazing daddy and I love seeing you with Stormi. Thank you for all the joy you bring when we’re all together! What a blessing!! I love you ❤️ my mom,” was the beautiful message she wrote to her at the same time she placed nine splendid images.

In addition, he shared another post that is a single photograph, where both appear, very handsome, where he wrote him another wonderful message: “Happy birthday @travisscott!!! You’re such an amazing dad, son, brother, uncle, and friend and I love you so much! Have a wonderful day,” proving that the rapper is quite loved by his ex-partner’s family.

Similarly, Kim Kardashian took some recent images that the music producer had posted on his personal Instagram, to publicly congratulate him on his stories as well, while he and little Stormi are very happy.

Even Khlóe Kardashian herself also dedicated a post on her favorite social network, placing a funny postcard and a beautiful congratulatory message: “Happy birthday @travisscott !!!!! Gang for life !!!!!! I remember taking this picture and saying I’d save it and publish it on your birthday. Well, here we are…. screaming happy birthday to the birthday boy! Pd… Nobody talks about my hair. I fell into the pool just before this picture ♀” read in the family blonde’s post.

However, we cannot forget the most important congratulations, Kylie Jenner herself dedicated several stories from her profile, to congratulate him, placing charming and mindless postcards where the rapper appears with his daughter, enjoying his time together, playing, laughing, and walking, are certainly very beautiful images, which were subsequently shared by himself from his stories in the same way.

It should be mentioned that the rumors that the two of them are together again have been revived lately, however, the ex-partner has clarified to the public what is actually happening, and we will explain it to you below.

It is well known that the rapper bought a property near his ex’s mansion to visit their daughter more often, but spends more time in Kylie’s house than his own, the dynamics in his relationship have changed a lot since his breakup in 2019, but both seek the best for raising their little one.

So it seems that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner found a way to stick together, but only as Stormi’s parents, they have no plans to meet romantically and have no problem living under the same roof.

Both want their daughter to have the best education and care, as well as keeping her parents together and seeing them together, so she stands firm for Stormi’s sake, love is over, but the family bond will always be between the two.