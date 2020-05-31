Trend fall-winter 2021 – Fendi put on the art in the collections

Traits rough drawn with a marker, aesthetic and street art forms bold, Joshua Blank brings his imagination and his creativity to the universe of the maison Fendi. This season, the signature of luxury Italian and its artistic director Silvia Venturini, invited the young artist from southern California has worked on the collection pre-fall 2020. Not the first test shot for Fendi, who commissioned a few months earlier the american artist, Nicki Minaj…The opening to other horizons, and eclecticism are at the heart of the home.

It is through graffiti that the artist Joshua Blank has begun to express its originality. At the age of 19, he released his first big project : CLSC, a brand of street wear. Today, at 30 years of age, his customizations “cartoon” invade the Canvas…

The collection, tinged minimalism, designed by the creator, Joshua Empty infuses inspiration urban has fun with white, black, and a few touches of color cleverly placed. There are inserts of the effects of trompe l’oeil for the no side, details charts, graphs, and does not hesitate to exaggerate the volume. It exudes an energy ultra-contemporary. To complement this wardrobe, the artist also revisited the accessories classic brand like the Baguette bag and the iconic Peekaboo worshipped the stars, which is adorned with floral motifs. A beautiful way to celebrate the history of the maison, founded in 1925, with panache and modernity.

