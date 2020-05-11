Trend mode : these 8 couples stylish who dare to match their looks

“That is a feather flock together”. By 2020, to match its look to that of her or his partner is now set to not go unnoticed. One piece in common, a dominant color or for the more daring total-look, the dressing room that echoes seems to be the new trend to follow. Here are 8 pairs that are copied… To copy.

#1. Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby, the power couple :

© Christian Vierig / Getty Images

The young actress Maisie Williams and her boyfriend like to match. We have already spotted several times with parts that are substantially similar see copied and pasted on the back. During the last Fashion Week of Paris, they had sensation in their tailors plaid-like uniform accessoirisés each for a tie. They even go so far as to match their makeup. So 2020 !

#2. Young Emperors, the pros of the stage :

It is obviously the specialty of the Isabelle Chaput and Nelson Tiberghien, this couple at the origin of the account Instagram viral Young Emperors. They showcase their outfits always matching from head to toe, with a piece of common, or around a printed.

#3. Emily Ratajkowsky and Sebastian Bear-McClard, sexy confined :

For Emrata and her husband, the emphasis is on comfort in this time of containment. And leaves to show her daily life on social networks, both be fitting in with his partner a level look. If Sebastian Bear-McClard put on a combo of classic, sweat-shirt and jogging with, Emily Ratajkowsky, true to herself, opts for the short version of the hoodiealways more sexy.

#4. Alice Barber and JS Roques, the kings of the street-style :

It is without doubt the French duo, the most well-known in the art to match its looks. Ultra-photographed, they like to match the shades of colors or prints of their outfits and never pass unnoticed. This couple shows us as well that we are far from losing in style when we play the map matching outfit.

#5. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, the key detail :

© Robert Kamau/GC Images

It’s a look with a bit more moderate that offers us model Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend Zayn Malik. She wears a trouser suit colour pistachio when it fits in subtly with the reminder of the color of his jacket patchwork. Both, however, complete their look with the same pair of sneakers white.

#6. Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber and the love for denim :

© BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hailey Bieber being sometimes photographed wearing men’s pieces and oversized certainly borrowed from the companion, we can imagine the two lovebirds make dressing common. On this day, they choose to agree on the jean and choose a denim very faded at the cup looseversion john for her and shorts for him.

#7. Chiara Ferragni and Fedez, the duo too much :

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez form certainly the couple with the most ‘hast-thou-seen” the sphere mode. It must be said that the blogger star and her husband, rapper Italian, are found and like to proudly display their penchant for luxury and ostentatious (Italian ?). Followers of the trend of logomania, they match their looks by opting for the logos Louis Vuitton XXL, associated with a t-shirt and sneakers pristine.

#8. Emili Sindlev and Mads Emil, influencers under the influence :

Influenceuse Danish, Emili Sindlev love, from time to time, be in tune with her man, often around a centerpiece. Here, two looks that could seem different at first sight, but together with the organic green of their jacket. A vibrant color and trendy for looks assorted successful and stylish.