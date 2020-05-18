Trend small tresses – MAGTOO

Monday 18 may 2020

There are hairstyles trends complicated to follow, and others that are more affordable. This summer, it’s a hair trend that is easy to follow : those of the small braids on the side of the face !

photo credit : Instagram Maria Pombo

We see blossom on the accounts Instagram of the great figures of fashion, such as Maria Pombo, Gigi Hadid, Ariadna Tapaor Margot Robbie. Some choose to make one small braid on the side of the face, others choose to do as much of both sides, one or two.

As easy as cute, this trend of the summer is waiting for you !