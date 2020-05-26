Trend sneakers : Kylie Jenner has caused an explosion in the price of the Nike Dunk

May 17, 2020, Kylie Jenner posting on Instagram a photo of a pair of rare Nike Dunk High. 48 hours later, no fewer than six pairs have been sold on the platform StockX, the reference site in terms of sneakers. More sales than during the last two months combined.

Forgotten for years, the mythical pair of Nike Dunk has made a triumphant return in new colors a year ago. Even Kylie Jenner there has been unsuccessful. May 17, 2020, the small last of the clan Kardashian/Jenner has posted on Instagram a photo of a pair of rare Nike SB Dunk High Ferris Bueller.

In the 48 hours that followed this post, not least of six pairs that were sold on the platform StockX, or more sales than during the last two months combined. Prior to the publication of Kylie Jenner, the Dunk Ferris Bueller is taking on average around $700. After that, the average price of resale was close to $1100 – an increase of 50%. And this is not the first time. On the 28th of march last, Kylie Jenner published a photo of her wearing a pair of Dunk SB Low Stussy Cherry that are resold $2000. These increases are due in part to a global demand most important on all SB Dunks. The prices have climbed by 50% during the last 6 months, and sales volumes have doubled. However, regarding the four models worn by Kylie, the speed of the increase of prices and sales can largely be given to its influence.