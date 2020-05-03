Trends in ‘Tropic Thunder’ after that new viewers are asking apologies to Robert Downey, Jr. on Blackface

The action / comedy of 2008 Tropic thunder began to move again for a reason unexpected. The film, which was directed and played by Ben Stiller, featured a group of actors that sink into the jungle to learn the discipline on a film vietnamese whose budget has spun out of control. Although this is one of the supporting roles, which has attracted the attention of the Internet lately.

Robert Downey Jr., the same year he made his debut on the big screen Iron manplayed Kirk Lazarus in Tropic Thunder. Actor revered Method, Lazarus undergoes a “alteration of pigmentation” to appear black for his role in the war film in the film, which is also known as Tropic thunder. Given the nature of satirical humor, the idea of a white man appearing mainly on the black face is one of the gags central to the film. Although this has not prevented an early harvest of Twitter users who ask Downey to apologize for the role 12 years of age.

The teens woke up discovering Tropic Thunder is my kind of tweet favorite pic.twitter.com/cyLsnpFnDg – 🔥 VITO comedian without a job 🔥 (@VitoGesualdi) April 30, 2020

This is not the first time that the film is criticizing. At the time when it was still in theaters, a line that the character of Downey speaks about the role of persons with mental disabilities has been publicly ridiculed as insensitive by more than 20 advocacy groups. However, after an outcry recently about the appearance of Downey, and Twitter has become a hotbed of Tropic thunder of the notice.