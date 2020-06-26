Trevor, Daniel, and Selena Gomez took to Instagram in the “beyond Life” – News of Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel, a shooting distance to the “Past Life”

In recent times, artists from all over the world have had to reinvent themselves in terms of a movie clip. Can not record videos for their title, Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel had a beautiful idea to illustrate “Past Life”. The singers were inspired by the life of Instagram, which are very present in the last few months.

All, the two share the screen vertically. Trevor, Daniel, and Selena Gomez sings the verses of “Past Life”. In general, during the live, users can interact with them. This time, these are not the comments that appear, but the words of the song scroll along the screen.