Trevor Daniel invites you to Selena Gomez in the remix of “Past Life”

Selena Gomez invites you to a new version of the single “Past Life” of Trevor Daniel. In the path towards the tube ? Listen in aficia.

It has been tremendously successful in the beginning of the year with the title of “The fall of“(114 million visits on YouTube). The American Trevor Daniel it is the little daughter of the label Interscope (Lady Gaga, Eminem…), and plan to succumb to all over the world with his first album The nicotine. In this last, is the song “Past Life“speaking of turning the page and moving forward. A hymn to life that has much more time to Selena Gomez…

This is in part why you find the pop artist in this new version of “Past Life” : “When I heard the title for the first time, I loved the fact that this is a story about all the things that tend to hang up and of the models that we have“she says. She seems to have succumbed to the rhythm of R&B, soul and modern piece. This last seems to have all the odds on your side.

Take a look at the “Past Life” by Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez :