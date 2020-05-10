Tribute to Rihanna Mama Cax, model dead at age 30

Noam Galai via Getty Images Mama Cax during the New York Fashion Week on February 8, to the parade Chromat.

MODE – A “force”. Rihanna has paid tribute Saturday 21 December to the model Mama Cax, died at the age of 30 years. An amputee of the right leg, Mama Cax had pushed the codes of the mode by scrolling to the New York Fashion Week in September 2018 and February 2019 with a prosthesis and crutches. “A queen. A force. A beauty that is powerful that has made its force on the scene of a Savage x Fenty this year, and it inspired so many people around the world,” wrote on Instagram the singer Rihanna, who was surrounded by Mama Cax for the shows of their line of lingerie, Savage x Fenty. Mama Cax, his real name Cacsmy Brutus, had also collaborated with Sephora and ASOS.

A “fighter” and “cancer survivor” It is through a message posted on the account Instagram of Mama Cax that his admirers have learned the news on Friday. “It is with great regret and deep sadness that we announce the death of Cacsmy Brutus (Mama Cax). Mama has spent the last week in the hospital and, unfortunately, she left this world Monday, 16 December,” read a written text on a black background. “To say that Cax was a fighter is an understatement. As a cancer survivor, she was able to overcome the challenges of life head high, and with success. It is with the same courage, (the same fervor) that she fought in his last days on Earth,” adds the message.

The actress of “The Good Place” Jameela Jamil, involved in the fight for a more inclusive, welcomed in the comments, the memory of a “legend”. “It was an honor to know you and to be a witness of thy power and of thy elegance”, she wrote.

Brian Ach via Getty Images Mama Cax and Jameela Jamil on September 9 in New York.

Born in Haiti, Mama Cax had been touched by cancer when she was a teenager. It had been amputated right leg due to complications due to the disease. In his last message posted on Instagram, she said to suffer from “severe abdominal pain” while she was in London for a photo session, and stated to have been taken to the hospital. The caregivers had detected blood clots “in (his) leg (his) thigh, (his / her) abdomen and near the filter cellar at the entrance of the lungs.”