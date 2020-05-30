Tribute to Victor Dallaire | the Arts | The Daily

By
James Reno
-
0
28


Should it be said, indeed, that Victor Dallaire died last Saturday, following a cancer ? Upon hearing the news, I confess that at first I was shocked. In an interview with sister Mélanie Patry, the the artist’s sister, Charlotte, told amnesty international that the relatives could not see that at the last day, when he could hardly communicate. I know that it has happened many times since the beginning of the pandemic, but I thought this abomination, the agony in solitary, had been abolished by the authorities.

Related Post:  VIDEO. Justin Bieber goes to the Hillsong Church in Kanye West

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here