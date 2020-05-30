Tribute to Victor Dallaire | the Arts | The Daily

Should it be said, indeed, that Victor Dallaire died last Saturday, following a cancer ? Upon hearing the news, I confess that at first I was shocked. In an interview with sister Mélanie Patry, the the artist’s sister, Charlotte, told amnesty international that the relatives could not see that at the last day, when he could hardly communicate. I know that it has happened many times since the beginning of the pandemic, but I thought this abomination, the agony in solitary, had been abolished by the authorities.