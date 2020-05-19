Trillion on Canal+ : who is Asia Kate Dillon, the interpreter of one of the first characters non-binary version of the US tv ? – News Series

For 4 seasons now, Asia Kate Dillon embodies Taylor Mason, one of the first characters non-binary in american television in “Trillion”, a financial thriller broadcast in France on Canal+.

Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME

Since the beginning of the month of may, Canal+ broadcasts per hour US season 5 Trillion, a thriller about the world of finance, released in the Usa on Showtime. Therefore, it’s been 5 years now that the billionaire Bobby Axelrod, played by Damian Lewis, and the district attorney, Chuck Rhoades, aka Paul Giamatti, indulge in a game of cat and mouse. Over the seasons, many new characters have come to revolve around them, the most notable being Taylor Mason, a young intern arriving in season 2, who has since climbed the ranks to work alongside Axelrod. It is Asia Kate Dillon, an actress who is non-binary discovery in Orange Is The New Black, which portrays this character out of the ordinary. Back on its course.

Early start

After you have been accepted to the program of training Meisner workshop actor of Ithaca, while she was only 16 years old, Asia Kate Dillon graduated at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York. Once his studies were completed, the actress made her weapons in numerous productions before getting small roles in Hitting the Wall, Younger but also Master of None.

Orange is the new black or the price of success

In 2016, Asia Kate Dillon joined the cast of the series Netflix Orange Is The New Black from season 4, and camped Brandy Epps a supremacist white. This role allows him to become the first actress non-binary to be casted in a series of major and the general public. This awareness newly acquired enables him to lend his voice to the animated series, Gen: Lock alongside Michael B. Jordan, Dakota Fanning, and Maisie Williams.

A character who is transgender revolutionary

After you have marked the spirits on Netflix, Asia Kate Dillon is chosen in 2017 to embody Taylor Mason in season 2 Trillion, and thus became one of the first characters non-binary the history of american television. Intern analyst at Axis Capital, Taylor is proving very quickly to be an invaluable resource for the society, its intelligence and its strategies fly with Axelrod. Over the seasons, it gains in importance until they try to compete with his mentor, opening his own competing business, before rallying once again to its ranks in season 5. In 2019, she took part in the third installment of John Wick as the Referee, and becomes for the occasion the one of the enemies of the hero, camped by Keanu Reeves.

An actress committed

In parallel to his career on the small and the big screen, Asia Kate Dillon has based MIRROR/FIRE Productions, a production company that seeks to explore racism and the movement of Black Lives Matter in the United States. She has also released, on march 28, 2020, his first EP, entitled Handsomehands, of which all proceeds are donated to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, an association protecting and defending the transgender people of color.

Find the season 5 of Trillion at the time US every Tuesday on Canal+ Series.