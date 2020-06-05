Triple H explains why Drake Maverick has been re-employed

Photo credit : WWE

As you know, Drake Maverick has finally found his place in the WWE while Triple H has made him sign a contract to NXT at the show this week.

Today, Triple H was in a conference call with the media to discuss NXT TakeOver In Your House, which will take place this Sunday and the topic of Drake Maverick has been addressed so that Triple H explained why they have decided to re-employ. We also learn that Maverick had the choice to leave when the dismissal or continue the tournament, the decision was left to him. Triple H said :

“Then the situation of Drake occurred. We already had the tournament booked and I believe that it was already promoting at the time and the layoffs are occurring, which is a horrible thing. Nobody wants to see someone lose his job, especially in a time like this. Many companies in the world must make difficult decisions to ensure that we remain. Difficult decisions have been taken and Maverick had the choice to continue the tournament. He wanted to do and he wanted to prove that he still has his place here. If you have met him or know him, he is one of the guys most passionate. He loves the WWE and it is his dream to be here, all the rest. It may not be a better guy. When the dismissal came, he was not involved in something, it just happened. Through the tournament he has captured the hearts of the people, their imagination, and it has earned its place. And you know, it was in the largest way possible, then either you ignore it or you turns into something.”

Triple H and NXT have decided to turn it into something by offering him a contract following his defeat in the final of the tournament Cruiserweight. Now all that remains is to see where the future will lead him.



