Trippie Redd said that Nicki Minaj has fallen

Trippie Redd and Nicki Minaj

Trippie Redd feels a kind of way about Nicki Minaj.

During a recent appearance on Instagram, the rapper of “Tell Me U Luv Me” has taken pictures of the queen of rap. “Shit, Nicki Minaj is really fell “, he said in the clip.

It is not known what triggered the comment, but this might have something to do with 6ix9ine, with whom Nicki has worked on ” Trollz “. Trippie and Tekashi have had beef in the past. 6ix9ine was recently called out for never having touched the number 1.

“We are signed on the label, we are never past n ° 1 “, he said about his fellow label 10K Projects, while he sported a tee-shirt Trippie Redd.

Fans of Nicki quickly put Trippie in his place, citing his statistical record, including his last success “Say So” and ” Trollz “, both of which have reached no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the past two months. It has also surpassed Elvis Presley for the fourth largest participation in the Hot 100 of all time.

“Trippie Redd speaking of Nicki Minaj fell down as if his career had never started… who has even heard Trippie ?? Him and his career is non-existent, ” tweeted one Barb, while another added,” stick to soundcloud “.

