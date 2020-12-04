Tristan Thompson hopes Khloe Kardashian and True will join him for Christmas

The NBA basketball player hopes that his girlfriend and daughter will travel to Boston to spend Christmas with him.

Tristan Thompson is really hopeful that his on-and-off girlfriend Khloe Kardashian and daughter True will spend the holidays with him in Boston.

A source close to Tristan revealed to HollywoodLife, “Tristan would love for Khloe Kardashian and True to be in town for their first Christmas game, but would understand if they stay in Los Angeles.”

“If Khloe and True don’t bond, he will make sure they have a special time to spend Christmas with them another day,” added the source.

So to speak, if Covid-19 travel restrictions don’t hamper her plan, Khloe could fly to Boston with True to spend Christmas morning with Tristan.

If this doesn’t happen, the source said, then “everyone understands the situation and is not doing any drama.”

The NBA player had to separate from his family to fly to Boston after the Celtics team signed him for a staggering $ 19 million.

With such a sizeable amount, Tristan knows he “must come and impress the fans” with his performance, the source added.