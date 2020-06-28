Tristan Thompson pays tribute to the “beautiful” ex Khloe Kardashian for his 36th birthday

“I appreciate how I learn and grow through you. “

Tristan Thompson has shared a sweet tribute birthday to his ex Khloe kardashian.

The NBA star, 29-year-old, he went to Instagram on Saturday to post a message in honor of the 36th anniversary of his ex-girlfriend. In the note, to be honest Tristan, who shares her 2 year old daughter True with Khloe, gushes over her ex, calling her ” a beautiful woman and loving. “

At the same time, a good image of himself, Khloe and True in a kicker, Tristan began: “I am wise enough to know, that you came into my life to teach me what it means to be an amazing person. “

“I appreciate how I learn and grow thanks to you,” he continued.

“I give thanks to God for the beautiful woman and love to all, especially to our daughter the Truth,” said Tristan. “You deserve the world, Koko! It is true, and I love you, mommy. Happy birthday @khloekardashian ❤️ “

Khloe and other members of the clan Kar-Jenner commented on the post, Tristan.

“Awww this is sweet !! Thanks TT 🙏🏽🙏🏽, ” wrote Khloe.

Kim Kardashian it’s called Instagram to Tristan, ” So beyond sweet ✨ “, while Rob Kardashian he added, “💙💙 ” Khloe’s BFF, Malika Haqqcommented with easily add emoji, writing, ” ❤️💯 “

Waiting for your permission to upload media Instagram.

The post Tristan for Khloe comes a little more than a month after “The incredible family Kardashian “ The PE Farnaz Farjam has confirmed that the former couple was isolated in the middle of the the pandemic Coronavirus.

Although Tristan and Khloe have been separated in February of 2019 after the first would have tricked them into second with Kylie Jenner is ex-best friend, Jordyn Woodsthe first have worked together to co-sponsor your daughter.

“Tristan is, without a doubt, stepped in and helped with a lot of Khloe with the Truth,” said Farjam on the pair. “It shows totally a side much more mature than himself. I think that a lot more [highly] of him now. Not that I don’t loved him before, I just love him so much, much more. ”

On the other hand, during an episode of “KUWTK” last season, Khloe has opened up to the mom Kris Jenner about some of the challenges to parental authority shared with Tristan.

“Co-father is a different beast, it is probably the most difficult thing I’ve had to understand,” he said. “You have become territorial, like, ‘This is my baby, why you telling me what to do?’ You forget, it’s both our baby. ”

In a confessional, he explained that with the return of Tristan in Cleveland for training, they need to understand what that will look like the schedule of the visits of his daughter, now that Khloe will not be back and forth like you did when you were together.

“Devoid of Truth, and not know when you will see then, and I haven’t really thought about how True will visit Tristan in Cleveland,” he admitted. “I just somehow avoided having this conversation. “

“Stay with the Kardashian” returns in September.

