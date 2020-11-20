Tristan Thompson sends Khloe Kardashian a cute gift for her People’s Choice award

Kim Kardashian’s sister shared the sweet moment with her daughter True on Instagram …

Amid rumors that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have again disengaged, the basketball player has shown how proud he is of his partner after the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was awarded as the ‘Reality Star’ of the year at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards.

Khloe posted a photo of the huge arrangement of white and pink flowers that her daughter True’s father sent her to congratulate her.

On Monday, November 16, the 36-year-old businesswoman posted a clip showing the flowers on Instagram Story. The images, in which she wrote “thank you @ realtristan13,” also captured her daughter, True, holding the attached card.

“Did I get flowers from your dad?” Khloe could be heard asking her two-year-old daughter in the video.

When the girl started to ‘read’ the card, Kim Kardashian’s sister said, “Oh, are you reading it? He says, ‘Congratulations on winning People’s Choice!’ Thank you!”.

Relationship aside, Khloé thanked her fans for their votes after her win at this year’s awards show:

“Honestly and sincerely, there is no nonsense, I cannot believe that you did this, you chose me to win a People’s Choice award and that, I think, means more to me than anything else,” he said.