Tristan Thompson spotted with a woman other than Khloe Kardashian

The basketball player was seen dining with a mysterious blonde at the Zuma restaurant at the Four Seasons Boston hotel.

Apparently Tristan Thompson did it again! … Poor Khloe Kardashian… the basketball player was spotted dining with a mysterious blonde at the Zuma restaurant at the Four Seasons hotel in Boston this week.

A witness told In Touch magazine that Khloe’s wife and alleged boyfriend didn’t appear to be on a romantic date, but on business.

“I was with my husband. We were having our anniversary dinner and I remember looking up and saying, ‘Wow, he’s the tallest person,’ and then I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s Tristan Thompson,’ ”says the witness. “We walked to his table and asked if we could take a picture with him. It was so nice. I was shocked. ”

Subsequently, the TMZ site claimed that the woman he was eating with on Sunday (13) is called Julia and is a real estate agent:

“They are currently working together so that you can find a new home in Beantown. It was definitely not romantic [his meeting] with the woman he was with, ”says the witness about his body language and conversation.

“She took our photo. They only had a regular dinner. We sat [at] the next table (…) Tristan and the woman entered together and left together. I don’t know if they left in the same car, “said the informant.

While Thompson was deciding her life in Boston, Khloe Kardashian was enjoying a weekend trip to Malibu with her sister Kim Kardashian.

The player recently signed a two-year, $ 19 million deal with the Massachusetts-based basketball team in November.