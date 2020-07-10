triumph of Lizzo, the voice of Beyonce and videos powerful Roddy Ricch, the Public Enemy…

The BET Awards, the awards for Black Entertainment Television, delivered this year at a distance, were taken, after the death of George Floyd and the emergence of the Black movement of Life in Matter, a resonance much stronger. The death of George Floyd of which make reference directly to a video signed DaBaby and Roddy Ricch below.

After 6 years of domination of Beyoncé, that is Lizzo, who won the trophy for best female artist of R&B and pop. But this year, the trophies were almost side always import the messages.

Small selection of the highlights :