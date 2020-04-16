“Troll 2 – World Tour” became the first digital the most successful in North America

After the first digital of the last weekend of the movie Universal Pictures, “Trolls 2 – World Tour”, the film has become the output most successful of all time in North America. The film will also be released in 21 theaters opened in the United States and Canada.

Among the achievements of the animated sequel has become the biggest opening digital history at the time on the day of its opening and throughout the weekend, with the numbers multiplying by 10 the first launch home typical. of the study.

After you have generated over 14,000 tweets on Twitter with the hashtag #TrollsWorldTour, the film has surpassed all expectations on digital platforms such as Amazon, Comcast, Apple, Vudu, Google / YouTube, DirecTV and FandangoNOW. In the latter, it is also the title of the most reserved of the story.

Directed by Walt Dohrn and David P. Smith, the film features the voices of original Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, J Balvin, Rachel Bloom, Flula Borg, Kelly Clarkson and James Corden among others. Recall that the original film released in 2016 has a reported $ 340 million at the global box office.

In an adventure that will lead them beyond anything they have ever known, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) discover that their tribe of Trolls is only one of the six that exist, the rest is distributed in the six realms, and dedicated to six types of musical genres: funk, country, techno, classical, pop and rock. Get ready, because the Trolls are about to expand their musical horizons at a level of decibels that you have never imagined before.

The queen Brbara (Rachel Bloom), a member of the royalty of rock hard, and his father, King Metal (Ozzy Osbourne), want to put an end to the rest of the music genres and impose the reign of the rock. With the fate of the world game, Poppy and Branch, as well as the rest of the gang Grandulln (James Corden), Chanelle (Caroline Hjelt), Satn (Aino Jawo), Cooper (Ron Funches) and Guy Diamante (Kunal Nayyar), They will visit the other kingdoms to unite the Trolls against the plans for Barb to overshadow all.