Trolls 2 : after Can’t Stop the Feeling, check out the clip of the new hit of Justin Timberlake – Actus Ciné

While “Trolls 2 – world Tour” will be released on 14 October in the halls, a clip of the new hit “Just Sing”, performed by Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Mary J. Blige and Kelly Clarkson, has just been unveiled.

2020 DreamWorks Animation LLC. All Rights Reserved.

While a new date of release in france (on 14 October) was just announced for The Trolls 2 – world Tourinitially scheduled for 1 April but postponed after the outbreak of coronavirus, a clip officiel du tube “Just Sing”, has been unveiled by Dreamworks.

After “Can’t Stop The Feeling”, which had served to hit the official in the first opus, Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick (interpreters of the two main characters of the film in the original version), give the voice for the occasion, accompanied this time by Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, Ozzy Osbourne and many other artists from various musical horizons. “Just Sing,” was written and produced by Justin Timberlake and the composer Ludwig Göransson, also known the original tapes of the Black Panther and The Mandalorian.

To recall, The Trolls are up 2 – world Tour will follow the new adventures of Branch and Poppy, this time launched around the world to visit new musical lands and fight against the terrible royals hard rock.

(Re)discover the trailer of the film…