“Trolls 2” offers a musical trip around the world with Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake

(Relaxnews) – DreamWorks Animation has shared new images of the sequel to the animated film “Trolls” out in 2016. Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake get together for new adventures that will take our if cute creatures to the discovery of new music everywhere in the world.

For this second installment, due in theaters next April 1, the actors and actresses Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick will lend their voices to the main characters : the Branch and Poppy.

Poppy and Branch discover that their tribe is part of a set of six of the tribes, which are scattered to the four corners of the world. Each of them is dedicated to a genre of music in particular, that this is the funk, techno or country music and classic. A universe is put in danger by the queen Barb, lined by Rachel Bloom, who will try to destroy the other genres of music with his father, the king, Thrash, performed by Ozzy osburne, into, to leave the hard rock and rule. Poppy, Branch and their friends have no other choice than to visit their neighbours in order to unite and organize together the resistance against Barb.

The sides of the singer Justin Timberlake and actress Anna Kendrick, host James Corden and actor of “The Big Bang Theory” Kunal Nayyar, will also be back. Kelly Clarkson, San Rockwell, Jamie Dornan and Mary J. Blige have joined the adventure voice cast in addition to Rachel Bloom and the legend of the hard rock Ozzy Osbourne.

Released in 2016, “Trolls” has earned more than $ 338 million of revenue in the world and has exceeded two million entries at the box-office French.

Trailer : Youtu.be/SyTg7RIn-X8