Trolls World Tour: interview with Francesca Michielin, and new year’s eve

Radical change of the dubbing for the second chapter of, which addresses the main feature of the series is quite different, the latter being a camp cardboard, centered on the colors and the music: moreas the voice of Poppy butand alsoin the role of a new little character.

The team of supervision, and direction of the dubbing had already done an exceptional job in the first case, transforming Elisa in a good actress and now repeat with Francesca Michielinnot at all dissonant, because the voice actors non-professionals are often and even almost in phase with the voice that he had created Elisa in the first film. Our first question was going precisely in this direction, with unpredictable results….

I heard that you had created a particular voice …

FM: “In fact, it is up to me, I had already done some voice lessons that I have benefited in such cases “.

But have you counted on the work of Elisa for a little bit of continuity with the previous film?

FM: “No, we’re based on the English voice original [Anna Kendrick ndr]. What belongs to them then, this is not double, but act simply because they record the voices before the animation ” .

How long does it take for someone who has never doubled to the first line perfect?

FM: “It depends, there have been cases of very long jokes that are outputs of the first shot and in reality, the most difficult parts were the short sentences like” Hello how’s it going? “which then becomes more difficult, because a long speech and you get the character, instead the short sentences in volle take more time” .

Would you have wanted another character?

S: “no, No, I’m big and tall and square, Mini Diamante is small and shiny, but it reflects my character, we have to be afraid of us pampered to give strength to the people. Even its genre, it is a little Hip-Hop, reflects me, I am from the area Inglewood where are the great musicians of Hip Hop”

But in the end, there is a big difference between the dubbing and the dubbing singing?

FM: “Yes a lot, because in the word, it takes more intensity to make the theatricality of the character, when there is a song in the square there is music and the text, which says certain things, it is more immediate and intuitive. When you act, you have only your voice and the expression of the character for this, you need more intensity”

For both, this experience has revised their way to see the animation

FM: “I was born in the mid-90s, at the time of the maximum expression of the cinema of animation, so I’ve seen a lot of animated films and cartoons dubbed. Now, I understand what a incredible job and abnormal it is, I’ve been able to watch the incredible productions as a user and I really see what work is behind, how much effort you have to do. I had imagined it before, but I didn’t know”

S: “Every time I see a series with Netflix or even an anime, I notice now how they work. Now, I understand how you must be psychologically ready to make a good joke, you have to put yourself in the mood, so now when I hear the voice actors, I say “WOW! What work! “It sounds easy, but this is not the case, there is emotion technique, there is everything “

Following the synopsis and production data of Trolls World Tour:

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake are returning alongside a cast of stellar in the sequel to comedy musical movie success from DreamWorks Animation 2016: Trolls World Tour. In an adventure which takes them well beyond what they have known in the past, Poppy (Kendrick ) and Branch (Timberlake) discover they are only one of the six tribes of Troll scattered across six different countries, and which are expressed through the six types of musical genres: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock. Their world is on the verge of becoming much bigger and much stronger. But, as a member of the royalty of the hard-rock, the queen Barb (Rachel Bloom), helped by his father, King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne), wants to destroy all other types of music to make reign the rock. With the fate of the world game, Poppy and Branch, with their friends Biggie (James Corden), Caterpillar (Caroline Hjelt), Satin (Aino Jawo), Cooper (Ron Funches) and Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar), go visit all the other countries and join the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who instead is doing everything to put them in the shade. One of the groups of the musical talents the most important and the most acclaimed ever assembled for an animated film has been selected as the members of the different tribes of music. The country to Funk, there’s Mary J. Blige, George Clinton and Anderson Paak. The country is represented by Kelly Clarkson as Delta Dawn, with Sam Rockwell in Hickory and Flula Borg at Dickory. J Balvin door Reggaeton, while Ester Dean joined the tribe Pop. Anthony Ramos brings the rhythm of Techno, and Jamie Dornan the smooth jazz. The conductor and violinist of world-renowned Gustavo Dudamel appears as Trollzart and Charlyne Yi as the Pennywhistle of the country of classical music. Kenan Thompson represents rather Rap like a troll hip-hop new-born named Tiny Diamond. Trolls World Tour is directed by Walt Dohrn, who was the co-director of Trolls, and is again produced by Gina Shay. The film is co-directed by David P. Smith and co-produced by Kelly Cooney Cilella, who have both worked on the first Trolls. Trolls World Tour also includes the original music of Justin Timberlake, who has already received an Oscar® nomination for his song “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” in Trolls 2016, while the soundtrack is the work of Theodore Shapiro (Ghostbusters 2016, The devil wears Prada).

