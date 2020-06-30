“Trollz” is a historic fall in the sales ranking !

6ix9ine kindled to madness when his with with Nicki Minaj became the number one in the Billboard Hot 100. Must be a disappointed man today as the “Trollz” it has been a historic drop in the rankings from first place to 34th in one of the worst declines in the history of this top…

It is necessary to believe that 6ix9ine despite their statements loud it was hard for the interest of the public in the long term. The success of “Trollz” is, therefore, proved to be ephemeral, since the title remained only a week at the top of the classification. For its second week of operation, has fallen to 34th place in one of the most violent falls ever seen in the Billboard Hot 100, surpassed only by the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey. Two decades after its release, the original, the title of the diva, was once again the number one in the ranking of the January 4, 2020, before the release of the following week. But the end of the year-end holiday season could explain this closing. Nicki Minaj and 6ix9ine do not have the same mitigating circumstances. They are ahead now for The Weekend, which was moved from first place to 17th with the title of “The Cruel” in December of 2019.

“Trollz” has experienced a dramatic decline in the number of sequences (-62%) and sales (-92%) in its second week of operation. Paradoxically, the rotation of radio have increased by 97%. There is No doubt that it’s not going to appeal to Tekasi but will still be able to say that has been the number of the billboard which is not given to everyone as he reminded himself, in the euphoria of his triumph !

Perhaps his enemies will know to remember…