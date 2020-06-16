Trollz not beat the record of views on YouTube ! • RAPRNB

If we think 6ix9ine unstoppable since his release from prison, and YouTube restores some truths…



Much noise has been made in all the new single Tekashi 6ix9ine Trollzin the rapper of 37 years, Nicki Minaj was invited. It is around the marketing of which a portion will be donated to an association or with itself (many users do not understand why the Miss Petty was working on a 2nd time, with the 69), everyone finds something to complain about. Then, after a pair of reports, the single, and its video clip has been published. After a couple of hours, 6ix9ine already announced that it had beaten its own record of hits on YouTube, reached with Gooba a couple of weeks before. With 46 million views shows, the rapper was delighted. If it is no longer expressed after this post swinging this new record, this Monday, June 15, is YouTube has officially announced that the title Trollz he had not unseated the clip Gooba. Depending on the platform, after the latest updates of the counter, the last single of 6ix9ine has generated $ 32.5 million of views in 24 hours, unlike Gooba that it had reached 38.9 million views. YouTube was also pointed out that the videos that are eligible for the registry was the video with the most views coming of organic origin in the 24 hours. That is to say, the people who come in looking directly to the video, click on a link taking him or even in the home page of YouTube, but the pub pay was not in conditions of registration. Is this a way of declaring that Tekashi has paid the price for pushing their points of view ?

The difficulty to reach the summit ?



Daniel Hernandez, his real name, despite his success and his omnipresence on the network, struggling to reach the summit. He had had a similar experience a couple of weeks with her single Gooba. The last one had broken the record of views (unseating the one of Eminem with Kill Shot), but there was none. 1 on the Billboardin the 3rd position, behind Stuck With You Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, and Say so (remix) of Doja Cat always with the beautiful Miss Minaj. The creation of the dispute, which had accused Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande have purchased the creeks, and of the Poster of the trap, which, of course, they all denied !

