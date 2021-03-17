Tropical charms! Kim Kardashian is covered with petals

Seeing a new photograph of Kim Kardashian or remembering one of her repertoires is always admirable, her beauty seems to have no end as well as her wit to always surprise her fans, as she did in this photo where she appears sporting her enormous charms while wearing a white flower necklace.

The beautiful social media celebrity is always naive so that her 210 million followers on Instagram are more than delighted with the content she shares.

In this photograph she decided to delight her fans’ pupil using only a necklace made of white flowers, you will probably immediately remember the films where when you arrived in Hawaii you were greeted with a similar necklace.

In addition to this beautiful necklace, Kim Kardashian wears on her shoulder a Kramer’s neck also called an Indian necklace, this specimen grows up to about 40 centimeters, its main features are its long, narrow tail, red bill, and black and pink collar on its neck, usually, its plumage is a flashy green and can speak, up to 100 words can be learned.

This bird is quite exotic and combines perfectly with the image of Kim Kardashian, who despite being in a kind of study accompanied by this Kramer’s calf immediately transports us to a tropical climate.

The publication shared it on May 11, 2020, already has more than 2 million 400 thousand red hearts, although this photo is not of the most in force undoubtedly attracts attention thanks to the concept and above all the appearance of Kim Kardashian, who is more than evident that she is not wearing anything on it, only the white flowers.

Thanks to the pose in which it is its tiny waist and wide hips managed to stand out quite a bit because it seemed to form the letter “S” with its pose, although it is rather a slight curve that made with its body the one that managed to cause its silhouette again to attract the attention of its fans.

This image decided to share it to show the makeup she was wearing so she decided that the photo was a little closer to her face, in which she mentions that she is wearing lipstick and shine of her own brand.

Tropical vibrations, I wear the Supermodel lip liner from the 90s… The 1990s supermate matte lipstick, KKW x Winnie Secret glitter, Bronze Heaven eye shadow palette, Classic Shimmer blush palette and perfect body shine for rose gold skin,” she wrote.

One thing that has always characterized Kim Kardashian is that she tends herself to promote her products, for her it is quite easy, for years we have seen her model and show off her figure in front of cameras, so for Kendall Jenner’s older sister, it is more than easy to pose in front of a lens and look like a professional.

An interesting fact that has caught the eye is that in just a few days she managed to surpass her number of followers, in about a week Kim Kardashian became 2 million new admirers on her official Instagram account.

Currently, on the Instagram of the socialité, entrepreneur and model we find 5 thousand 445 publications, among them has videos, photos of which make a combination of their companies, vacation, and their cute family, Kim Kardashian is always aware not only of her 4 beautiful children but also of her sisters and nephews.