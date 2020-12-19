CELEBRITIES

True Blood series will restart in 2021

Posted on

The reboot of the HBO series surprised even its protagonist, actress Anna Paquin.

HBO’s True Blood series will reboot in 2021, Deadline magazine has reported. The news took many by surprise, including the former star of the show, Anna Paquin.

The Oscar winner posted a link about the news of the reboot of the series on her Twitter and said, “Well this is the first time I’ve heard that.

Denis O’Hare, who played the vampire Russell Edgington in the famous series, responded: “Me too …”.

One fan thought Anna was upset that she didn’t know anything about the reboot of the series and possibly not being a part of it, but Paquin explained:

“I’m not angry, I’m just answering the question that flooded my feed,” he justified.

Despite not knowing much about the show’s reboot, which has apparently been planned for a year, Deadline said that Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is negotiating to be on the series, while original creator Alan Ball of the show, signed on to be the executive producer.

The HBO series True Blood aired from 2008 to 2014 and won an Emmy and a Golden Globe. It emerged from the series adaptation The Southern Vampire Mysteries, written by Charlaine Harris.

