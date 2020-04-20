True Grit, a western in the manner of the Coen brothers

After Burn After Reading and A Serious Manthe Coen brothers are adapting a novel by Charles Portis 1969 and restore the shine to a genre almost disappeared since the 1970s : the western. True Grit we sailed, by the hard winter of 1870, a young girl of 14 years old (Hailee Steinfeld) who intends to defy the cold and the taunts of men, to avenge the death of his father, the honest farmer killed for a few pennies by one of its employees.

The malandrino (played by Josh Brolin) has spun up in the wild land of the young Matie Ross adventure until the last bastion of ” civilization “, an army of its own and a meager nest egg, in the hope of recruiting a marshal ready to start on the trail of the fugitive.

Doing with determination, the young soldier sets its sights on Rooster l. cogburn (Jeff Bridges), a man of law to the well-established reputation, unfortunately, more inclined to be persuaded by his bottle of whisky as a young flower désargentée. Their contact, particularly funny, gives rise to one of the scenes that do all the honey of this film, where the oratory is well worth all backfires expected.

Irony, humor and references

It will be the same when the irruption of an other character, LaBoeuf (Matt Damon), a Texas ranger to the spurs shoddy and too-long fringe, that the US marshal will not cease to ridicule. This funny crew, one suspects, will eventually coalesce to embark on the trail of the innocent, the orphan wants to see swinging from the end of a rope to knot very runny.

Playing on the classic themes of the western (revenge, loyalty), the Coen brothers offer spectators a great moment of cinema, full of references to the great legend of the West through with irony the required figures of this segment of the national narrative, american. The interpretation of the trio of Bridges-Damon-Brolin bears its share of this indisputable success. Damned ! no, the western is not dead.