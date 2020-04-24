Trump encourages Us to not follow the rules of containment in some States

World leaders face the dual challenge of health and the economy: a recession unprecedented since 1929, threat, warned the international monetary Fund (IMF).

Hit hard by the absence of social safety nets, millions of Americans are forced to turn to food banks.

“Our employees are at the end”describes Dan Flowers, the head of the food bank of the Ohio. “They work so hard. We would like to see the end.”

In this context, the democratic governor of the State of Washington, Jay Inslee, was indignant tweets presidential, as they encourage, according to him, “the dangerous and unlawful acts”.

“It puts millions of people in danger of catching the Covid-19. His tirades are unbalanced and its calls to “free” States could also lead to violence”, he tweeted.

With more than 190 countries and territories affected, the pandemic has gained the entire planet.