Trump ensures is to be made in the bunker of the White House for “an inspection”

Friday night, while clashes broke out between protesters and security forces in Washington, Donald Trump has been placed in the bunker of the White House. For “an inspection”, he assured.

If he is in the bunker of the White House Friday, while clashes broke out between protesters and security forces in Washington, this is not for fear for his safety. Donald Trump has said on Wednesday : it was for an inspection. “They said that it would be a good time to go down and watch because we might need one of those days”, he said in a broadcast of Fox News Radio. “I was there for a small duration, he added, “more for an inspection”. His wife Melania Trump and their 14 year old son, Barron, have also been placed in the bunker on Friday, according to the instructions laid down in the case of fears of clashes near the White House.

The american president seems to have been stung to the quick by the taunting, but also by the critics on its movement in the church of Saint John, he spoke again in the interview Wednesday. He went on Monday end of day in front of the religious building, of which the cellar had been set on fire during demonstrations, posing bible in his hand. “There are only the other side who has not loved, the opposing party… the opposition party, as they say. They had burned the church the day before, I heard how the protesters were friendly and wonderful. Really? So why did they burned down a church the day before?”, a-t-he added. “The leaders of the church have loved that I have to go with the bible”, he continued, in defiance of the strong statements of Mariann Edgar Budde, the bishop of the diocese episcopal Washington and a former pastor of Minneapolis, where the death of George Floyd caused a movement of popular wrath become national. “I’m outraged. The president did not pray when he came to Saint John, or has not recognized the suffering of our country,” she regretted to the antenna CNN.

“He has done everything to divide us”

She had explained to the “Washington Post“not having been notified of the forthcoming visit of Donald Trump, or “that they were going to clear the area with tear gas in order to be able to use any of our churches as an accessory”. “Everything he said and did was intended to incite violence. We need a moral leadership, and he has done everything to divide us”, she continued. Michael Curry, bishop-president of the episcopal Church of the United States, had also denounced in a statement the “use” of a religious building and a holy bible for reasons of political activism” : “It was done at a time of great pain in our country and this action did nothing to help us or relieve us”.

This communication operation, conducted with several members of the administration of which the minister of Justice, Bill Barr, his daughter Ivanka Trump and the spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany, has not pleased everyone in the White House, as was entrusted to an anonymous witness, to Axios : “I have never been so ashamed. I am frankly disgusted. I am sick of them. And they celebrate it. They are very, very proud of them.” Kayleigh McEnany has in fact defended this release, saying that it marked an important moment in the presidency of the billionaire : “We have always seen presidents and leaders around the world who have had strong moments in symbol that the nations may see that they are sending a message of resilience and determination. As Churchill. We’ve seen it on the scene of the bombing. George W. Bush has carried out the first launched in the first match [de base-ball] after September 11, and Jimmy Carter wore a sweater to encourage energy savings, and George H. W. Bush signed the Law on the Americans with disabilities surrounded by two other Americans with disabilities”, she still said on Wednesday.