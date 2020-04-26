Trump expected to suspend his press conferences of COVID-19

Donald Trump considered that it could suspend its press conferences a day in the White House to provide information and measures on the coronavirus or COVID-19. All in the midst of the controversy by suggesting the injection of disinfectant to deal with it.

As detailed in The Universalin their tweets, the mogul gave the impression that he sought to retract his words of April 23: “Remember, the cure can’t be worse than that problem same. Oh, take care, stay safe, use the common sense!”, said.

“What is the purpose of having press conferences in the White House when the media partial do not make more than hostile questions, and then refuse to report the truth or the facts accurately,” wrote, “Get index of the hearing record, and the american public does not get more than False News. It’s not worth the time nor the effort!”, added.

After his sayings by disinfectants, and the Poison Control center New York received at least thirty calls related to exposure to bleach, the disinfectant, Lysol and other cleaning products.