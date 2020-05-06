Trump has he hijacked masks for VIPS ?

The “cycles of bureaucratic chaos” in the supply of masks. Revelations amazing the New York Times, in particular, the journalist who released the case of Weinstein, on the failures of the supply and distribution of the masks and other protections to caregivers in the first weeks of the crisis.

These are young volunteers in their twenties, recruited by Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of the president, and a former assistant to Ivanka Trump, totally inexperienced, who were responsible for the supply and distribution of masks for caregivers.

“Many of the volunteers have been invited to give the priority to the advice of political allies and associates of the president Trump”, writing the New York Times, “tracked on a spreadsheet called ‘V. I. P. Update’“according to documents and emails obtained by the american newspaper.

In this list, “VIP” : a former candidate for reality tv Donald Trump, a activist pro Trump famous, a dentist who goes to Mar-a-Lago, and boasted of his friendship with the president, a host of FOX who was able to get the delivery of masks as a priority for a hospital.

Of the clashes on the subject of respirators also

There is also the case of an engineer already revealed by Buzzfeed : he just tweet the president that he can deliver more than 1,000 fans “Have someone call me URGENT”. These volunteers communicate his offer to the federal agency which should be theoretically in charge of these subjects, which transmits it to the state of New York who, thinking that this offer had been tested, pays $ 69 million (well above the usual prices). The fans were never delivered

One of those volunteers described in New York Times this operation put in place by the son-in-law to the president for around the agencies federal who should be in charge : “It was bureaucratic cycles of chaos” (it was a cycle of bureaucratic chaos, in French, editor’s NOTE).

And in all of that, of Americans who really had connections with suppliers in China and offered their services to quickly get supplies, have been stranded for weeks on the failures of this parallel administrative system put in place by the entourage of the president.

