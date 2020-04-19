Trump is concerned that the muslims are not subject to the same standards of social distancing that christians

Donald Trump has expressed the hope Saturday that the american muslims will be held to the same standards of social distancing during the month of ramadan as christians to Easter, a number of devotees who have protested against the restrictive regulations on assemblies due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus. The us president was asked about an assertion that he has retweetée, a commentator, a conservative, who seemed to doubt of the fact that muslims are treated with the same severity that christians who break the rules of social distancing.

“I would say that there might be a difference, and we will have to see what happens, because I have seen a great disparity in this country. They take it to christian churches but not mosques,” said Mr. Trump during his daily press conference Saturday at the White House.

The month of ramadan should begin on Thursday, a week and a half after Easter, the most important feast of christianity, during which some christians have violated the rules of public health for organizing illicit services. The daughter and adviser of the american president Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, and husband Jared Kushner have notably ignored the recommendations of containment of the u.s. authorities to celebrate the jewish Passover.

To a question asking him whether he thought that the imams would refuse to conform to the norms of social distancing, Mr. Trump replied: “No, I don’t think of all of this. I am a person who believes in the faith. And this is not important to know what is your faith. But our politicians seem to treat the different faiths in very different ways.”

More than 700,000 cases of coronavirus have been identified in the United States, which has forced the religious communities across the country to close their doors.

The islamic Society of North America, alongside medical experts muslims, has requested the suspension of the prayer group and Sunday school, among other gatherings.