Trump, LeBron James, Madonna, Lady Gaga… : hackers are demanding $ 42 million to not disclose the secrets of several stars

The hackers allegedly grabbed 756 gigabytes of confidential data belonging to the firm specializing in the entertainment, reported the media, american people Page Six.

Among its clients, the most influential are Mariah Carey, U2, the basketball player, LeBron James, Elton John, Robert De Niro, Madonna or even Lady Gaga. The files stolen would, including personal e-mails, contracts and documents on many of the music and film industry.

According to the american media, REvil, also known under the name of Sodinokibi, had initially called for 21 million dollars (19.5 million euros) for not divulging information. The ransom has doubled on Thursday with, as a bonus, a threat to disclose information that is incriminating on the american president. However, Page Six said that Donald Trump had never been a client of the firm.

Coronavirus : 150 members of the royal family of Saudi Arabia contaminated ? ; a saudi prince breaks the silence

A WEEK TO PAY THE RANSOM

“There is an election in progress and we have found a ton of dirty laundry”, made it known to the hackers in a message sent on Thursday and picked up by the american magazine Variety. Without giving precision about the nature of the information about Donald Trump, the hackers are sent to the Americans, adding “that after such publication, you certainly don’t want to see him as president…”.

The founder of the firm, Allen Grubman, refusing for the moment to negotiate with the pirates. “We have been informed by experts and the FBI that negotiating with terrorists or paying ransom is a violation of criminal law, federal, notified the law firm. Even when huge ransoms have been paid, the criminals will disclose often the documents anyway”.

The company also announced that, “working directly with the forces of the order of parliament.” The pirates have set a deadline of a week to pay the ransom.

With Cnews