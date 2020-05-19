Trump retweete the video of an activist who supports a holocaust denier

JTA — The us president, Donald Trump has retweeted a video of an activist and columnist of the right that has been rejected by his peers for his support for a holocaust denier.

In a video, Michelle Malkin, former journalist at Fox News, complained that the conservatives are silenced on social networks. It became a symbol of the army of the groypers, a right-wing movement that seeks to take over the ” right alternative “.

America First Clips, a program broadcast online by Nick Fuentes, who heads the groypers and has questioned the number of Jews killed during the Holocaust, was the first account to relay in this video.

“The radical left is in control of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Google,” claimed Trump on Saturday in a tweet including the video. “The administration is working to remedy the unlawful situation. Keep yourself in the loop, send names and examples. Thank You Michelle ! “.

Screen Capture of the video of the activist and columnist of the right-Michelle Malkin, in which she complains about the alleged silence of conservatives on social media. (Twitter)

Twitter has removed the publication, including the video after sharing it by the president, but America First Clips has re-released the video, denouncing : “the censorship in America is out of control ! “.

In a tweet, Nick Fuentes is pleased that Trump has retweeted the video of Michelle Malkin’s recovery by America First Clips.

Twitter deleted this tweet after @realDonaldTrump shared it. Censorship in America is out of control! pic.twitter.com/LBBaFiG0By — America First Clips (@af_clips) May 16, 2020

At the same time, the daughter of the american leader, Ivanka Trump, responded to a tweet from the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk, who told her 34 million followers to “take the red pill “tweeting” Taken “. This sentence, taken from the movie “the Matrix” released in 1999, made reference to an awakening of the political right.

In the film, the character Morpheus tells the protagonist Neo that he lives in a computer simulation and that he has the choice of taking a red pill or blue : “You take the blue pill, the story ends, you wake up in your bed and you believe what you want to believe. You take the red pill, you stay in wonderland and I show you the depth of the rabbit hole “.

The co-director of ” the Matrix “, Lilly Wachowski, has responded to the two followers on Twitter : “are you Going to do f***er every two “.

Elon Musk may have used this expression to criticize the regulations on the containment and social distancing due to the pandemic of coronavirus that has prevented him from reopening its automobile plant near San Francisco.