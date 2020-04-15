Trump says, and Trump is : “I gave the order to stop the financing of WHO”

The Us President, Donald Trump has implemented its threats against WHO, accused by him of having badly managed the crisis of the sars coronavirus. In his press briefing daily from the White House, Donald Trump, insisted that ” WHO has failed in his mission and must answer for his acts.”

“Today I gave the order to my administration to stop the funding of the WHO “, said on Tuesday the u.s. President. According to our colleagues of the Newspaper La Croix: the WHO budget amounted to $ 6.2 billion (5.7 billion euros) in 2018-2019. Washington is the first contributor with 893 million for this period (16.4 per cent), ahead of the Gates Foundation, the Gavi Alliance, Germany or the United Kingdom. China is in 15th position with $ 86 million (1.6 per cent).

“The voluntary contributions of the United States, very much higher than those of the other member States, have fluctuated with the health crises and the political priorities of the moment. The United States assume, in addition, 22 % of the total contributions to fixed, far ahead of Japan (9.6 %), China (7,9 %), Germany (6.3%), and France (4.8 per cent), ” says The Cross, which reminds us that Washington has to the WHO approximately $ 200 million in arrears within this framework.

In regard to the decision of Trump, it was predictable and we saw it coming, says a specialist of the united Nations System. “Trump spent his time in index WHO have mismanaged the epidemic from its beginning in China, and the fact that the United States is the country most affected, and that he is powerless in the face of the situation, annoys, and he seeks his “scapegoat” he adds. For him, it is the overall administrative budget, which is going to suffer a little for the withdrawal of the United States, but the lobby will be put in place to support very fast the deficit:”

WHO will be able to manage in the meantime that a device of the relay snaps into place “. “It is easier to cut funding to UNESCO without that nothing happens that cutting off the funding of the who is the only Un agency empowered to enact health standards are taxable to the Member” explained to Radio Omega a other expert of the united nations.

For him, once the announcement effect past, the american president is going to have to reconsider some of the clauses of his country’s relations with the WHO in order to avoid that researchers and pharmaceutical companies suffer from this decision: “for example, many may no longer have free access to the data managed by the WHO and it is of good war.” Mr. Trump said to have launched investigations into the management of the WHO, accusing the organization headed by an African, have been slow to communicate to the rest of the world the seriousness of the new Cononavirus.

