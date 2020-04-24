Trump welcomes the retirement of Randall Stephenson as CEO of the owner of CNN, AT&T: ` Excellent news! “

President Donald Trump has reacted joyously on Friday to the news that Randall Stephenson will resign the position of president and CEO of AT & T after 13 years at the helm of the telecom giant which also owns WarnerMedia and CNN.

“Good news! Randall Stephenson, CEO of AT & T heavily in debt, who owns and presides over Fake News @CNN, has left or has been forced to leave. Anyone who leaves a “network” of garbage do and say what made CNN, must leave as soon as possible. I hope that the replacement will be much better! ” he tweeted.

Stephenson announced on Friday that he would leave his functions as senior officer of the company after more than 38 years in the business. There is nothing to indicate that he has been “expelled”, as suggested by Trump. John Stankey, president and chief operating officer of the company, will take the direction of AT&T on the 1st of July. A month earlier, Stankey will become a member of the board of directors of AT & T.

Interestingly, Stephenson has long been a major donor to candidates and causes republicans, giving $ 100,000 or to candidates of the GOP, the PAC and the campaign committees of the Congress in 2016 and 2017, according to documents from the Federal Election Committee.

Stankey has also contributed to candidates and causes for republicans, but not as generously as his predecessor. The records show that in 2016, he has given a total of $ 5,000 to the senate Committee republican national and senator John Money (R-S. D.).

Stephenson, who will perform the duties of executive chairman of the board until January 2021, has helped to expand the reach of AT & T – in particular with the acquisition of $ 85 billion of empire entertainment Time Warner, which included Warner Bros. as well as HBO and the cable networks of Turner. The agreement, announced in 2016, was concluded in 2018 after a regulatory approval process difficult.

The administration Trump has long tried to transform the headlines into a direct criticism of the media. Earlier Friday, the press secretary of the White House, Kayleigh McEnany, has accused the media Friday of the negative press that the president, Trump has received for his comments on the injection of disinfectant in patients COVID-19.

“The president, Trump has repeatedly stated that the U.s. should consult with their physicians about treatment for the coronavirus, a point he reiterated during the briefing yesterday,” said McEnany in a news release. “Let’s leave the media with care to take out the president, the Trump of its context in a responsible manner and make the headlines.”

